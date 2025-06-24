Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Goes Shirtless, Lets Fans Touch Trophy at Thunder Parade

Play video content Instagram/@gfb.dj/Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took a page out of J.R. Smith's book at the OKC Thunder's championship parade on Tuesday ... stripping off his shirt during the route while introducing fans to the Larry O'Brien trophy!!

The celebration went down in downtown Oklahoma City ... with folks hitting the streets to celebrate after the Thunder's 103-91 victory over the Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

SGA -- who was named NBA Finals MVP -- was hyped to deliver the city's first-ever NBA championship ... and he apparently wasn't digging the 90-degree heat, 'cause he went topless before jumping off the team buses to personally celebrate with supporters.

He also brought Larry with him ... and let folks in attendance put their paws all over the gold award.

SGA's teammates also got off the bus to party with Thunder Nation, including Isaiah Hartenstein, who is celebrating on zero sleep.

The players also popped bottles of bubbly without any issues -- shout-out to Alex Caruso.

Speaking of Caruso, the guard/forward finally got to experience an NBA championship parade ... something he missed out on when he won with the Lakers during the COVID pandemic in 2020.

