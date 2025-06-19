Mike Woodson Says Pacers Will Force Game 7, 'They'll Bounce Back!'

Play video content TMZSports.com

The NBA Finals won't end Thursday night ... so says coach Mike Woodson, who tells TMZ Sports he's confident the Indiana Pacers will force a Game 7.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are one win away from their first championship as they head into Game 6 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse ... and if the Pacers don't win, their season is cooked.

Woodson -- who coached the Indiana Hoosiers from 2021 to 2025 -- believes Tyrese Haliburton and Co. can live to see a few more days ... with homecourt advantage being the main factor.

"I think the Pacers will go back and handle their business in Game 6," Woodson told us at LAX. "Then, gotta get ready for Game 7."

Woodson -- currently the Sacramento Kings' associate head coach -- also believes Hali will "bounce back" from the right calf strain he tweaked in Game 5 ... and play lights out in the must-win contest.

"They play well at home in front of their fanbase, which is unbelievable. They just gotta concentrate on both ends of the floor," Woodson said.

"The other night, they threw the ball away quite a bit coming down the stretch."

The Pacers had 23 turnovers in Game 5, which is 10 more than their playoff average.

"If they take care of the ball and put the ball in the hole like they have been doing at home, it will go to Game 7," Woodson said.

"I think. I hope!"