Knicks' Jalen Brunson Added As 'WWE 2K25' Video Game Character

The WWE is collecting NBA stars like Infinity Stones at this point ... 'cause the promotion's official video game just added Jalen Brunson into the mix!!

The news was revealed on Wednesday ... when "WWE 2K25" dropped a new trailer featuring the Knicks guard as part of the upcoming "Dunk & Destruction Pack."

In the clip, the two-time NBA All-Star does a walk-out entrance to the wrestling ring ... wearing the same shirt he rocked when he was in the actual WWE ring last year.

Remember, Brunson, 28, made a special appearance on "SmackDown" at Madison Square Garden last June ... and got into it with no other than Haliburton -- somewhat of a prelude to this year's Eastern Conference Finals.

Brunson hasn't shot down the idea of making another appearance ... saying, "I'm never going to say never. Maybe we can speak it into existence. Maybe we can."

BTW, Haliburton -- who was traded to the Pacers in 2022 -- is also in the DLC pack ... as well as Shaquille O'Neal, who's no stranger to the ring.