WWE Superstar Liv Morgan Suffers Shoulder Injury During 'Monday Night Raw'

Liv Morgan might be out of action for the foreseeable future ... as the WWE Superstar seemingly injured her shoulder just moments after her match got underway on "Monday Night Raw."

It all went down after Morgan took on Kairi Sane in a one-on-one showdown in Green Bay. During their scrap, Sane grabbed hold of Liv's leg to execute a takedown ... and when she hit the mat -- Liv immediately reached for her shoulder and rolled out of the ring.

Liv Morgan just injured her shoulder area and rolled out of the ring



💔💔💔💔💔💔#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/48e8gR4jve — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) June 17, 2025 @FadeAwayMedia

When the broadcast slowed the replay, you could see her right shoulder appeared to pop out of place.

Doctors came out to tend to Liv, one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, before taking her to the back and calling off the match.

While there's no official diagnosis, if it is a dislocated shoulder, it could keep her out of action anywhere from a few weeks to several months.

It comes at a tough time for Morgan ... as she was seemingly gearing up for a match against Nikki Bella at their all-women's Pay-Per-View, "Evolution," next month.

Beyond that, as TMZ Sports reported last week, Nikki's twin sister Brie was also in talks to make her return at the event. It's unclear how this injury affects those plans.