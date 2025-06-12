Brie Bella in Talks With WWE to Unretire, Join Nikki at 'Evolution'

Nikki Bella appears to be on a collision course with Liv Morgan inside the WWE ring ... but she might not be going into battle alone -- TMZ Sports has learned her sister, Brie Bella, could enter the mix!!

A source with direct knowledge tells us ... Nikki's twin is in talks to unretire and help her sister kick some ass at the promotion's all-women Pay-Per-view event, "Evolution," next month.

We're told Brie is pissed about Morgan referencing Nikki's highly publicized split from Artem Chigvintsev -- who was arrested for domestic violence in August 2024, resulting in the couple's divorce a month later.

If the two sides come to an agreement, it would be the first time in a few years the 41-year-old appears on WWE television. Brie's last outing came in 2022 ... when she made a surprise cameo during the Women's "Royal Rumble."

While it's unclear if we'll see Brie get physical ... Nikki went at it with Morgan after the jab about not having a man -- and Liv laid out the WWE Hall of Famer in the middle of the ring.

We spoke with the twins a little over a year ago ... and they said they weren't ready to hang the boots up just yet -- but were waiting for the right moment to return.

That moment came for Nikki at the 2025 women's "Royal Rumble" match, where she entered at the No. 30 spot in the annual event.

They say life is better with a twin by your side ... and it seems like the Bella Twins are close to testing that out once again!!