Nikki Bella Calls Hefty Child Support to Artem a Compliment, Blasts Haters Cheering Karma

Play video content The Nikki & Brie Show

Nikki Bella broke her silence on the big bucks she has to shell out to her ex-husband Artem Chigvintsev in wake of their divorce ... and she makes clear that cheering haters need to be educated.

TMZ broke the news ... the WWE wrestler and her pro dancer ex reached an agreement for Nikki to pay $3,500 each month for the care of their young son Matteo. She's also forking over a six-figure lump sum to him -- $100K now, and another $100K before the end of this year.

Nikki addressed the situation on her latest "Nikki & Brie Show" podcast episode ... and she said despite having to turn over her "hard-earned money" to Artem, she essentially got a steal on the deal ... and underscores it's vital Matteo has an equal quality of life at both homes -- which is the point of child support!

It's worth noting ... the couple can go back to court to have the amount adjusted ... and it's a good bet that'll happen at least once until their son is 18.

While telling her sister she wasn't thrilled with TMZ breaking the news ... Nikki said she actually could have been forced to pay a lot more -- and got a pretty great compliment from the judge.

While signing off on the settlement, the judge told Nikki it was the first time they saw a situation where the woman had to pay the man support ... which showed how much she's accomplished!

Morons cheering the payments as karma or punishment for Nikki "losing or lying," are clueless -- Nikki makes a helluva lot more dough than Artem -- and it's simply state law calculations.

As you know ... cops arrested Artem in August of last year after he allegedly attacked her.

Nikki filed a restraining order against Artem ... and then he fired back, claiming Nikki was really the aggressor, and she'd made up everything to pin the blame on him.

They reached this settlement back in November 2024, but the judge recently signed off on the docs.