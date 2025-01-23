Nikki Bella In Talks With WWE For Potential In-Ring Return

Nikki Bella could be on the verge of returning to the wrestling ring -- TMZ Sports has learned the former WWE Superstar is in talks to make a potential comeback with the company.

A source close to Nikki -- who last appeared in the Royal Rumble in 2022 -- tells us conversations are, in fact, underway ... and she's already been training in case an agreement is made.

We're told this isn't a longstanding development ... as two sides only started engaging after her appearance at "Raw" a few weeks ago in L.A., which sent the crowd into a frenzy.

There is no current timeline for a return ... but don't be surprised if the promotion doesn't drag its feet on making it a reality. In fact, Bella hinted at the possibility herself when she was a spectator at the Intuit Dome ... saying she could be scouting her new competition.

Play video content

We spoke with Nikki and her sister, Brie, back in May ... and the two said they weren't ruling out lacing up the boots again, but were waiting for the right moment to pull the trigger.

It has been a whirlwind few months for the 41-year-old -- she was involved in a domestic dispute with Artem Chigvintsev in August 2024 ... and hammered out a settlement to finalize their divorce in November.

Play video content MAY 2024 TMZSports.com