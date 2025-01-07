Nikki Bella Appears At WWE 'Raw' After Settling Divorce, Rocks Skintight Outfit

Nikki Bella's clearly beginning a new chapter after finalizing her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev ... she showed up to WWE's big 'Raw' event on Monday night -- and made waves with her skintight 'fit and sexy dance moves.

The 41-year-old hit the red carpet in Los Angeles for the wrestling org's first-ever show on Netflix ... stunning viewers as she strutted her stuff in a leather getup.

She didn't touch the mat during the show -- but she nonetheless had fans talking about her ... as she showed off her stuff to a loud ovation during an appearance on the Intuit Dome's jumbotron.

Bella also teased during the evening that she might be back mixing it up in the squared circle soon ... telling one reporter, "I just may be here looking at my competition."

She seemed to be in great spirits -- a positive sign for her ... considering all the tumult she's endured over the last few months.

You'll recall, Bella was involved in a domestic dispute with Chigvintsev back in August that led to his arrest. Weeks later, she filed for divorce.

The two were able to hammer out a settlement after going to mediation in November -- and it's apparent Bella's more than ready to put it all behind her as the WWE enters into a new streaming era.

