Nikki Bella Wipes Instagram After Settling Artem Chigvintsev Divorce

Nikki Bella is looking for a fresh start after settling her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev ... wiping every photo from her Instagram account in the aftermath of her split.

Check it out ... Nikki, who is also known as Nikki Garcia, left fans shocked when her Instagram feed featured 0 posts -- wiping away not only the existence of the "Dancing With the Stars" alum, but the last several years, too.

We're talking no photos of her and her sister, Brie Bella, no cute pics of son Matteo Chigvintsev, and not a single brand-sponsored post, either.

While Nikki has yet to comment on her decision to start over on Instagram, her decision comes mere days after she settled her contentious divorce from Artem. However, her ex still has a number of photos from their life together on his respective IG account.

As we previously reported, Nikki and Artem are steps closer to closing the door on their marriage, having attended mediation to hammer out the details of their divorce settlement.

Sources told us at the time that the former flames decided to settle their divorce as quickly as possible .... since both were ready to move on.

Nikki filed for divorce from Artem after the professional dancer was arrested for domestic violence back in August. Prosecutors decided not to file criminal charges against him in September ... with both Nikki and Artem painting very different sides of what went down that fateful day.

Nikki and Artem both had restraining orders out against one another after their messy split, but have since agreed to dismiss them.

It seems the former WWE star is dedicated to her new chapter -- both online and off.