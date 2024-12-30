Ex-WWE Superstar Eva Marie Files For Divorce From Jonathan Coyle

Ex-WWE Superstar Eva Marie has filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, Jonathan Coyle, TMZ Sports has learned.

According to court records, the "Total Divas" television show star -- real name Natalie Eva Marie Nelson -- filed papers earlier this month ... which stated they got hitched back on October 20, 2014.

The docs state the two initially separated in October 2023 ... and the reason for the split was listed as irreconcilable differences.

Eva Marie had two stints in WWE ... making her last appearance in 2021.

She famously managed the Bella Twins as part of her debut with the promotion ... before eventually joining the SmackDown brand.

Outside of the ring, Eva Marie also appeared on "Celebrity Big Brother" ... finishing in seventh place.

Coyle is in the fitness industry ... and co-founded his own business, NEMfashion.