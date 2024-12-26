'Breaking Bad' Actress Betsy Brandt Files for Divorce

Actress Betsy Brandt has filed for divorce from her husband of more than two decades ... finally taking the step after apparently separating more than a year ago.

The "Breaking Bad" star filed to divorce her husband Grady Olsen pro per -- without a lawyer like Jennifer Lopez did back in August -- earlier today ... citing the boilerplate "irreconcilable differences."

Brandt says the two married back in September 1998 ... and lists the date of separation as August 2023 -- almost 25 years of marriage.

Brandt notes she and Olsen share one minor child -- a 16-year-old named August ... and checked the box indicating she wants legal and physical custody.

As for property ... Brandt notes the two will still have to split up their possessions. Unclear if the two have a prenup.

Brandt rose to fame during five seasons of "Breaking Bad" as Marie Schrader -- Walter White's sister-in-law -- on 62 episodes of the hit show.

After 'BB' ended in 2013, Brandt flexed her comedy muscles in the sitcom "Life in Pieces" as Heather Hughes ... appearing in 79 eps of that show.