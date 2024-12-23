Jodie Turner-Smith Demanding Estranged Husband Joshua Jackson Pay Child Support

Jodie Turner-Smith says she hasn't received child support or spousal support payments from Joshua Jackson ... and she says he's breaking a promise to her.

The actress and her attorney, disso queen Laura Wasser, just filed new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, asking the judge handling their divorce to order Josh to start cutting Jodie monthly checks.

Jodie says Joshua should be shelling out $8,543 per month for child support -- they have a four-year-old daughter together -- plus $28,641 per month in spousal support ... at least while their divorce case is pending.

As we first told you ... when Jodie filed for divorce back in October 2023, she checked the box to block the court’s ability to award spousal support to both her and Joshua.

But, things have since changed ... Jodie says she's been trying to keep the split amicable but claims Joshua is dragging things out and unnecessarily driving up her attorney's fees, making it impossible for her to support their daughter, Juno, and herself without his help.

In the docs, Jodie says Joshua made significantly more money than her in Hollywood when they were together ... and she says he "promised to always support me and ensured me that I would not have to worry about financial security for our daughter if we ever separated because he said he understood how difficult life can be as a Black woman and a single mother."

Thing is ... Jodie says Joshua is "reneging on that promise" and trying to get her to agree to a settlement that's less than what she believes she deserves.

In addition to seeking spousal and child support, Jodie also wants a court to order Joshua to cough up $250,000 for to pay for her attorney fees and forensic accounting costs.