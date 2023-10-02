Jodie Turner-Smith Files for Divorce from Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith is pulling the plug on her marriage to Joshua Jackson ... TMZ has learned she just filed for divorce.

The British actress/model cites the boilerplate "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce. According to the docs, filed by disso queen Laura Wasser, Jodie is asking for joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Juno.

Jodie wants to take spousal support off the table for both her and Joshua.

There's no prenup in place.

The date of separation is September 13.

Jodie and Joshua met during his 2018 birthday bash and their relationship was immediately fast-tracked ... they got engaged just months later.

The 2 went to the Beverly Hills Courthouse to snag a wedding license, before most people knew they were even dating.

They went Instagram official 10 days later with a pic of them gazing into each other's eyes during a dinner date.

There were breakup rumors in September 2022 after they unfollowed each other on Instagram, but they attended the Oscars back in March and looked very much like a couple.