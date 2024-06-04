Jodie Turner-Smith Laughs Off Dating Question, Focusing on Motherhood

Play video content TMZ.com

Jodie Turner-Smith isn't worried about dating at the moment ... literally laughing at the idea while out in NYC.

We caught up with the actress on Monday as she hit the streets of the Big Apple while promoting her upcoming Disney+ show, "The Acolyte." While looking as fabulous as ever, dressed in a vibrant minidress and heeled boots, JTS made it clear she isn't looking for love at the moment ... chuckling at the idea of linking up with someone.

Though, she wasn't entirely opposed to the idea. When asked point-blank if she was back on the market, she quipped ... "Look at me! Shouldn't I be?"

Nonetheless, she told our photog her daughter is her main priority these days. She added ... "I'm focusing on mothering and just being the amazing human being that my daughter deserves."

Jodie and her ex-husband Joshua Jackson welcomed their daughter in April 2020, and now share joint physical and legal custody following their split last year. Remember, Jodie filed for divorce from the "Dawson's Creek" alum in October 2023 after 4 years of marriage.

Though Jodie isn't prioritizing romance following her divorce, her ex has certainly moved on ... having packed on the PDA with Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o.

Joshua and Lupita were first linked last fall, after they were spotted at Janelle Monáe's concert in Inglewood, CA. They then stepped out together on a number of occasions, getting hot and heavy in March during a Mexico vacay.