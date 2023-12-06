Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Walk Hand-In-Hand to Signify New Relationship

There's no hiding it anymore -- just days after they went to great lengths to conceal their relationship -- Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson are now out and walking hand-in-hand.

The two looked happy and comfortable Tuesday while taking a stroll in Joshua Tree, California.

Play video content BACKGRID

Notice both sported a beanie and comfy-wear as they chatted, smiled and seemingly enjoyed each other's company.

Of course, the new photos are a far cry from the couple's grocery run back in Los Angeles earlier in the week.

The duo drove up to an Erewhon grocery store in Josh's car while Lupita tried her best to hide in the passenger's seat. From there, each entered and exited the store separately before getting back in Josh's car and taking off.

It was back in October when Josh and Lupita were spotted together at a concert in Los Angeles. At the time, Lupita was still publicly with her boyfriend, Sal Masekela -- she quickly deleted pics with Sal from her Instagram after the concert photos surfaced -- before eventually announcing they had split.