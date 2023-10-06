Jodie Turner-Smith Stuns in Paris, Shares Cryptic 'Separation' Message

Jodie Turner-Smith is already in post-breakup hotness mode days after filing to divorce Joshua Jackson ... but she's also deep in thought about the "illusion of separation."

The actress and model was glowing at the Balmain fashion show Thursday in Paris, rocking a black bodysuit that showed off her toned legs.

She also shared some photos earlier this week from her time at the Gucci show, looking drop-dead gorgeous -- and folks in the comments certainly agreed.

Hot shots weren't the only things she posted, however ... because a string of text on Jodie's IG story Thursday seemed to point directly to her recent divorce filing.

She reposted a quote about quantum physics, which talks about "a particle vibrating due to your sound when you speak," saying it can affect a molecule inside a star "at the edge of the Universe instantly."

It says the phenomenon is known as "quantum entanglement" ... and added, "The greatest illusion of this Universe is the illusion of separation."

The timing here is telling ... TMZ broke the story, Jodie pulled the plug on her marriage with the "Dawson's Creek" star earlier this week, citing the usual "irreconcilable differences" in the divorce docs.

She's asking for joint custody of their 3-year-old, Juno, and wants to ditch the idea of spousal support for both sides -- there's also no prenup in place.