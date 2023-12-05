Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Lupita Nyong'o Seen With Joshua Jackson After Announcing Split from Boyfriend

LUPITA NYONG'O Grocery Run with Joshua Jackson Weeks After Split with BF

12/5/2023 11:30 AM PT
Lupita Nyong'o Seen With Joshua Jackson After Filing For Divorce
Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o clearly don't want anyone to know they're spending a whole lotta time together -- going to great lengths to avoid being snapped together during a joint grocery run.

Lupita Nyong'o
The Oscar winner made a valiant attempt -- albeit unsuccessfully -- to duck out of view when arriving with the "Dawson's Creek" star to Erewhon in L.A. Monday. Lupita ducked in the passenger's seat, but was still spotted.

Joshua JacksonLupita Nyong'o
Despite their foiled plan, Joshua continued to maintain the illusion of a solo outing as he headed into the store first ... with Lupita following suit minutes later.

While the pair have yet to confirm their relationship, their shenanigans suggest their relationship is beyond friendship.

Joshua and Lupita have known each other for years ... with their connection seemingly heating up in October at Janelle Monáe's concert.

Selema & Lupita Nyong'o

While there was no PDA at the show, the outing raised eyebrows ... especially considering Lupita called it quits with her BF, Selema Masekela, the same day ... and swiftly deleted all traces of him from her IG.

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner -- Happier Times
As for Joshua, TMZ had already broke the news a week prior to the night out with Lupita that actress/model Jodie Turner-Smith pulled the plug on their marriage after 4 years.

