Lupita Nyong'o, Rami Malek Hit Up Netflix's SAG After-Party

Welcome to Netflix and chill ... Hollywood edition.

Tons of celebs hit up the streaming giant's SAG Awards after-party Sunday night at the Sunset Tower Hotel in WeHo. Netflix dominated all streaming services, cable and broadcast networks with 15 SAG nominations but only hauled in 2 statues. That didn't stop Netflix from turning up.

Lupita Nyong'o, Rami Malek, Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael B. Jordan, Susan Kelechi, and Sterling K. Brown were just some of the celebs who made appearances.

Jason Bateman ﻿was also there and brought his statue with him ... for outstanding performance in a drama series in the Netflix hit series "Ozark."