Lupita Nyong'o, Rami Malek Hit Up Netflix's SAG After-Party

Welcome to Netflix and chill ... Hollywood edition.
Tons of celebs hit up the streaming giant's SAG Awards after-party Sunday night at the Sunset Tower Hotel in WeHo. Netflix dominated all streaming services, cable and broadcast networks with 15 SAG nominations but only hauled in 2 statues. That didn't stop Netflix from turning up.
Lupita Nyong'o, Rami Malek, Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael B. Jordan, Susan Kelechi, and Sterling K. Brown were just some of the celebs who made appearances.
Jason Bateman was also there and brought his statue with him ... for outstanding performance in a drama series in the Netflix hit series "Ozark."