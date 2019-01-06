Chrissy Metz Calls Alison Brie a Bitch During Golden Globes Pre-Show

Chrissy Metz at Golden Globes 2019 Do I Know Alison Brie??? Oh Yeah, 'She is Such a Bitch!!!'

Chrissy Metz must've forgotten how a microphone works -- 'cause she called fellow actress Alison Brie a bitch ahead of the Golden Globes without realizing her mic was on.

The 'This Is Us' star was being interviewed on the Globes' own Facebook Live pre-show by AJ Gibson and Missi Pyle when toward the end of their chat, AJ asked Chrissy if she knew who Alison was. Chrissy sarcastically responded, "Do I?"

AJ said Alison was on the other end of the red carpet, and as the camera panned to Alison with another Globes host ... Chrissy can be heard saying, "She's such a bitch." Digital copies of the moment quickly surfaced online.

It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated! I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart. https://t.co/IdeN2x2j9q — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) January 7, 2019

It's unclear if Chrissy was aware her mic had picked up the comment, but it doesn't appear Alison heard her as she didn't react. Chrissy commented on her remark ... saying she adores Alison and would never say a bad word about her or anyone ... adding, "I sure hope she knows my heart."

She does not explicitly deny saying the words though, nor does she offer context in how they were delivered.

Alison has been nominated for her first-ever Golden Globe for her role in "GLOW" -- and Chrissy, of course, has been nominated a couple times already for her role on the NBC drama.

Weirdly enough ... they've posed together at events before, and there doesn't seem to be any surface-level bad blood between them. Behind closed doors, though ... no comment.