Lupita Nyong'o Confirms She's No Longer Dating Joshua Jackson

Lupita Nyong'o is taking some time away from the dating scene ... confirming she and Joshua Jackson aren't together anymore -- and, saying she's focused on another little guy in her life.

The actress sat down for an interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, published Tuesday, in which she confirms she's no longer involved with Jackson after less than a year together.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

When talking about her rescue cat, Yoyo, Lupita said her love for him is singular ... explaining that if she's "ever so lucky to be in a romantic relationship again," it'll be all thanks to Yoyo.

So, that verifies a rumor that kicked up in the middle of summer after Josh was spotted with model Nastassja Roberts.

Play video content TMZ.com

Joshua and Lupita started dating around this time last year -- later walking around together hand-in-hand to announce their new relationship to the world.

Play video content 6/4/24 TMZ.com

Joshua's ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith gave the couple her blessing back in June, wishing them luck ... but, it seems the relationship fell apart pretty soon after and now the two are moving on.