Lupita Nyong'o, Brent Faiyaz Tease Steamy Kissing Scene In 'WY@' Video

Lupita Nyong'o's Academy Award-winning lips appear to have found a new target to land on -- and that would be R&B star Brent Faiyaz's face, which he's showing off in a new video.

We got our hands on a new video clip featuring Lupita and Brent going over a table read where the "Clouded" singer openly admits his attraction to her has become a distraction. BTW, this is a scene from Brent's new music video/short film 'Wy@,' which will be out tomorrow.

Anyway, watch the clip -- Lupita checks him about professionalism in the workplace ... but the 4th wall appears to break under the pressure of the apparent sexual tensions.

With just a day before Valentine's Day, ya gotta wonder how Lupita's real-life BF, Joshua Jackson feels about it. Remember, they made their relationship public back in December -- and as far as we know, they're still together.

Don't worry folks, this is just a really good promo to highlight all the many nuances of a romance ... in other words, it's acting!

The sensual clip is just a taste of Brent's booty call anthem from his most recent project, "Larger Than Life".

Brent's been teasing Lupita's role for some time now and the full vid, directed by Mark Peaced drops tomorrow on the Lover's Holiday.

