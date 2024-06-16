Jodie Turner-Smith Breaks Silence on Joshua Jackson's New Relationship

Jodie Turner-Smith is opening up about her estranged husband Joshua Jackson's new relationship ... and, she says it actually makes them a better parenting duo.

The actress sat down recently for an interview with The Cut ... where she finally discussed Joshua's entanglement with fellow star Lupita Nyong'o -- telling the publication her ex's happiness actually keeps everything on an even keel.

Turner-Smith says, "Good for them. We need happiness in order to peacefully co-parent." So, it sounds like she's cool with JJ moving on so long as it keeps their relationship cheerful.

The two share a daughter -- 4-year-old Juno -- and JTS says she's hoping to reach a higher level of co-parenting ... up there with Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, she says.

She adds she's just trying to set her daughter up for success which involves co-parenting with someone she once loved a lot -- worth pointing out, she uses the past tense "loved" here ... so, sounds like those feelings are gone.

Of course, Jodie decided to end their relationship ... filing for divorce from Jackson in October of last year, citing irreconcilable differences. Romance rumors between him and Lupita swirled just weeks after Jodie filed.

At the time, sources told us the two were just friends ... but pics of them holding hands in the following months proved their relationship had advanced past the friend stage.

BTW ... we recently asked Jodie if she's putting herself out there on the dating market -- and, she told us she's fully focused on motherhood.