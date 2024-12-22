Tom Green Engaged to Be Married, 22 Years After Drew Barrymore Divorce

Tom Green is ready to give marriage another shot over 2 decades after divorcing Drew Barrymore ... as the comedian recently announced his new engagement.

The actor posted on his Instagram feed on Sunday, where he announced that he had proposed to his girlfriend, named Amanda.

He wrote ... "Big news! Amanda and I are engaged! I am the luckiest guy in the world. I love you Amanda. Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas from us to all of you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Tom also shared a number of photos from the engagement ... which provided fans an up-close look at the beautiful diamond ring he popped the question with.

Not much is known about Tom's relationship with Amanda, as he only went Instagram official with his new-fiancée back in June. Still, the pair is clearly smitten with one another, sharing a sweet kiss in one pic following their engagement.

This will not be Tom's first walk down the aisle, however ... he was previously married to actress Drew Barrymore in July 2001. Yet, their union was infamously short-lived ... with Tom filing for divorce in December of that same year.

Their divorce was finalized in October 2002 ... with the exes not seeing each other again until Tom appeared on Drew's talk show in 2021.

At the time, the former flames shared they still had "love" for another ... though, they clearly did not romantically reconnect.