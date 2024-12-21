Earl Thomas' Estranged Wife Charged After Allegedly Defrauding Ex-NFLer Out Of Millions

Nina Thomas -- the estranged wife of Earl Thomas -- was hit with multiple criminal charges this week ... after prosecutors say she swindled the ex-Seattle Seahawks star out of millions of dollars.

Court documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, show feds allege Nina began her scheme to illegally take cash from her former lover in Sept. 2021 -- a short time after she filed for divorce from him in 2020.

Officials accuse Nina and another person -- whose name is redacted in the docs -- of taking money and property from Earl without his knowledge ... and transferring it into bank accounts under their control.

The documents state Nina and her co-conspirator fraudulently obtained more than $2.7 million from the 35-year-old former defensive back ... and spent some of the funds on items like breast implants and an Hermes Birkin handbag.

An arrest warrant for Nina was issued on Dec. 13 -- and court records show she was taken into custody on Dec. 16. She was released a short time later ... but not before she was charged with multiple counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft.

Nina and Earl got married in a lavish wedding back in April 2016 -- one that Russell Wilson and Ciara actually attended.

Their relationship, though, ended in dramatic fashion several years later -- following accusations that Nina had held a loaded gun less than a foot from his head ... after she had allegedly caught him cheating.