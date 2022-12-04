Ex-NFL Star Earl Thomas' House Fire Ruled Accidental

Officials say there was no funny business involved in the fire that took Earl Thomas' Texas home earlier this year ... telling TMZ Sports they formally ruled the cause of the blaze to be accidental.

Thomas' home in Orange caught fire back in August ... and after firefighters extinguished the flames, the property was deemed a "total loss."

DEVELOPING | Former NFL star Earl Thomas' home in Orange catches fire Thursday evening. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Stick with 12News for updates.



📸: E.J. Williams pic.twitter.com/16ZwyAFOfE — 12NewsNow (@12NewsNow) August 11, 2022

The Texas State Fire Marshal's Office launched an investigation into the fire shortly afterward ... and told us this week they found it was all likely caused by a lightning strike -- and nothing more.

Officials noted at the time of the blaze that it was the largest residential fire in terms of monetary damage in the history of Orange.

As we reported, Thomas and several family members were home at the time of the incident ... but, thankfully, they all got out safely and everyone was left unharmed.