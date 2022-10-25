Mike Breen House Fire Caused By 'Careless Disposal of Staining Material' ... Officials Say

The fire that completely destroyed NBA commentator Mike Breen's home last month was caused by a "careless disposal of staining material," officials tell TMZ Sports.

We broke the story ... the play-by-play man's Long Island house was engulfed by heavy flames at around 4 AM on Sept 25 -- and it was deemed a complete loss after the inferno was extinguished. Thankfully, no one was hurt or at the residence at the time of the fire.

After a thorough investigation, Nassau County Chief Fire Marshall Michael Uttaro tells us the blaze originated in the garage ... due to materials that had been improperly stacked in the space.

"The house was under construction," Uttaro said ... adding, "When all those materials are stored in a pile, they can combust causing a rapid fire."

Uttaro says fires like these have sadly become commonplace ... telling us "it happens often" -- but he said he's happy Breen and his family are safe.

Breen -- who's been an NBA announcer for 30 seasons and has become known for his "Bang!" call -- thanked everyone for their support during the Knicks' preseason game days after the incident.