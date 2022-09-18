Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Fire at Hollywood Bowl After 'Sound of Music' Sing-Along

9/18/2022 7:08 AM PT
The "Sound of Music" sing-along was fire Saturday night, after a blaze erupted at the Hollywood Bowl.

The fun show had just wrapped and folks were leaving the venue when some palm trees on the grounds caught on fire. The L.A. Fire Dept. was quick to the scene and extinguished it.

For those of you unfamiliar ... Bowl parking is a nightmare, so it's kinda scary to sit in your car in lanes that aren't moving, knowing there's a fire on the grounds.

What's more, some of the lanes were closed off so fire trucks could make their way to the blaze.

The Fire Dept. said the blaze was "stubborn" ... i.e., not easy to extinguish.

The only things damaged were vegetation, and no one was injured.

Those Hills ...

