Artem Chigvintsev Says Domestic Violence Arrest Ruined His Life

Artem Chigvintsev says getting arrested for domestic violence "completely ruined" his life ... and, it's especially unfair 'cause the district attorney couldn't even charge him, he says.

The professional dancer talked about the incident on the "Glamorous Grind" podcast Tuesday ... and, he says that any way you cut it, his life was ruined by the arrest.

According to AC, he doubled down on what prosecutors decided back in September -- no criminal charges. Artem reiterated the Napa County D.A. found nothing they could charge him with ... but by then, the damage was already done.

As we've reported, Artem said his bank account took a huge hit -- losing $100,000 in income after the arrest due to lost dancing gigs.

Artem and Nikki Bella, who met as partners on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2017, were able to hammer out a divorce settlement after going to mediation last November -- a few months after Nikki filed for divorce following his DV arrest in August.

When asked on the podcast why he didn't take things to trial to clear his name, Artem explained he just wanted everything to be over, move on emotionally and financially, and get back to living his life.