Nikki Bella to Pay Artem Chigvintsev $3,500 Per Month in Child Support

Nikki Bella has to pay her ex-husband a whole lotta cash ... including thousands of dollars a month in child support as part of their final divorce settlement.

The former WWE wrestler and her pro dancer ex reached an agreement for Nikki to pay Artem $3,500 each month for the care of their son Matteo. She's also forking over a six-figure lump sum to him -- $100K now, and another $100K before the end of this year.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Nikki's also responsible for covering the cost of Matteo's speech therapist -- but they'll go halfsies on all of his extracurricular activities.

Bella is walking away with all of the trusts in her name, including Stephanie Nicole Garcia Entertainment and Bonita Bonita

Artem and Nikki plan to split up the major holidays when it comes to custody of Matteo -- they'll trade off each year.

As you know ... cops arrested Artem in August of last year after he allegedly attacked her.

Nikki filed a restraining order against Artem ... and then he fired back, claiming Nikki was really the aggressor, and she'd made up everything to pin the blame on him.

They reached this settlement back in November 2024, but the judge recently signed off on the docs.