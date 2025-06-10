Liv Morgan Trolls Nikki Bella With Ruthless Divorce Jab During WWE 'Raw'

Nikki Bella was back in a WWE ring after making her surprise return at the "Royal Rumble" in January ... and one coworker gave her anything but a warm welcome -- with Liv Morgan savagely referencing her highly publicized divorce from Artem Chigvintsev.

The 41-year-old swung by "Monday Night Raw" in Phoenix to talk about the brand's upcoming all-women Pay-Per-View, "Evolution," next month. While hyping the event, she listed some of the talented women currently on the WWE roster ... without mentioning Morgan.

Morgan then popped out ... and made it clear she wasn't gonna take the omission lightly -- while chalking it all up to Bella being jealous of everything going on in her life.

"I have respect, I have a championship, and I have a man," Morgan said ... the last diss being a direct reference to Bella's dramatic breakup.

As we previously reported, Bella and Chigvintsev ended their marriage in September 2024 ... after the latter was arrested for domestic violence.

The two reached a settlement in November 2024. Just a few weeks ago, it was revealed Bella would be dishing out a whole lotta cash to her ex-husband -- including $3,500 a month for the care of their son, Matteo.

Bella fired right back at Morgan following the verbal shot -- hinting at Liv's problem with her on-screen man, Dominik Mysterio. It then got physical between the two ... with Morgan laying Bella out in the ring with her signature move.

The last time we saw Bella in the squared circle was the 2022 Royal Rumble match prior to January's appearance.