Mercedes Moné Dating AEW's The Beast Mortos
Mercedes Moné -- formerly known as Sasha Banks -- has found herself a new tag team partner ... TMZ Sports has confirmed she is in a relationship with fellow AEW star The Beast Mortos.
The two wrestlers got the fans talking after Mortos posted a photo of them together with a caption, "en tus brazos encuentro paz" ... which translates to "In your arms I find your peace."
The words certainly insinuated love was in the air ... Moné confirmed to us they are indeed dating -- describing it to us as "A real beauty and the beast situation."
It is unclear how long they have been together, but it comes close to a year after Moné filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Sarath Ton, following eight years of marriage.
The 33-year-old later revealed the two had been separated for years ... but made it clear they had no hard feelings.
Moné has had tons of success with AEW after leaving WWE -- she is the current TBS Champion. Beyond her AEW title, she holds the RevPro undisputed British Women's Championship and the EWA Women's Championship.
Moné is dating a man of many talents. The Beast used to be a former veterinarian, nurse and in just four months, he's set to become a lawyer!
Safe to say she likes a masked man ... and likely what's underneath it, too.