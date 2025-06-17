Mercedes Moné Dating AEW's The Beast Mortos

Mercedes Moné -- formerly known as Sasha Banks -- has found herself a new tag team partner ... TMZ Sports has confirmed she is in a relationship with fellow AEW star The Beast Mortos.

The two wrestlers got the fans talking after Mortos posted a photo of them together with a caption, "en tus brazos encuentro paz" ... which translates to "In your arms I find your peace."

The words certainly insinuated love was in the air ... Moné confirmed to us they are indeed dating -- describing it to us as "A real beauty and the beast situation."

It is unclear how long they have been together, but it comes close to a year after Moné filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Sarath Ton, following eight years of marriage.

The 33-year-old later revealed the two had been separated for years ... but made it clear they had no hard feelings.

Play video content AUGUST 2024 YouTube / @ceomercedesmone

Moné has had tons of success with AEW after leaving WWE -- she is the current TBS Champion. Beyond her AEW title, she holds the RevPro undisputed British Women's Championship and the EWA Women's Championship.

Moné is dating a man of many talents. The Beast used to be a former veterinarian, nurse and in just four months, he's set to become a lawyer!