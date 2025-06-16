Ric Flair Pulls Out Of Meet-And-Greet W/ Fans To Focus On Cancer Battle

Ric Flair is pulling the plug on a meet-and-greet with fans in Mississippi ... with the WWE legend citing his battle with melanoma, saying it's "nothing to play with."

The 76-year-old shared the news Monday morning on social media, writing he has "a lot of health issues that I need to attend to."

To All My Dear Friends And Fans- I Am So Sorry, That I Will Not Be Able To See You Tuesday. I Have Health Issues, That I Need To Attend To. As I Have Procrastinated Putting My Health First In The Past. Melanoma, I Have Found Out, Is Nothing To Play With. I Promise To See You… pic.twitter.com/v3qpQwKxPj — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 16, 2025 @RicFlairNatrBoy

"I have procrastinated putting my health first in the past," Flair wrote.

Naitch wrapped up his message by saying he plans to see his fans ASAP ... and hopes they continue to support the Ric Flair Drip brand.

Southern Sky Brands -- the cannabis farm where the event was set to happen -- made its own announcement, revealing Flair's doctors told him not to travel, and to instead focus on his health.

The cancellation comes on the heels of the Nature Boy's latest health scare, recently revealing he was diagnosed with skin cancer -- for the second time in three years.

Of course, Flair has had his share of health issues over the last few years. In 2017, he nearly died following the failure of multiple organs.

In 2023, he underwent heart surgery, having a pacemaker installed.