Ex-NBA Star Eric Bledsoe Booked For Domestic Violence After Allegedly Striking Woman

Former NBA star Eric Bledsoe was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly struck a woman in the face ... TMZ Sports has learned.

The California Highway Patrol tells us officers placed Bledsoe into custody at around 2:30 AM following an investigation into a report of a domestic violence incident that occurred on a Los Angeles-area freeway.

According to the CHP, officers' probe into the matter led them to a gas station near US-101 ... where they found Bledsoe and a woman who was suffering from "bruising and swelling to her face."

Cops say the woman told them Bledsoe hit her ... and after they say Bledsoe "refused to provide a statement," they put him in handcuffs and threw him behind bars.

Jail records show the 35-year-old was booked on a felony domestic violence charge ... and held on $50,000 bail.

Bledsoe was previously arrested on a similar charge back in 2022 ... but that case was dropped when prosecutors said the alleged victim gave "inconsistent statements about whether there was a physical altercation."