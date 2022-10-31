NBA's Eric Bledsoe Won't Face Charges In Domestic Violence Case
10/31/2022 2:20 PM PT
Eric Bledsoe is off the hook in his domestic violence case ... TMZ Sports has learned the former NBA player won't face criminal charges despite his arrest last week.
The L.A. County District Attorney tells us ... the case has been declined "due to insufficient evidence."
Bledsoe had been accused of slapping his girlfriend during an incident in Lost Hills, Calif. on Oct. 26. He was arrested, but bonded out a short time later.
Following the alleged altercation, the 32-year-old's GF posted a pic and video on her social media page ... calling the basketball player "a monster."
She later deleted the post ... and was seen commenting on Bledsoe's most recent Instagram photo Sunday night with the words, "My baby."
Bledsoe responded to the comment, writing "mine," with a heart emoji.
The former L.A. Clipper was also spotted Sunday at Crypto.com Arena cheering on his old team ... and he was all smiles -- perhaps an indication he already knew his case would be in his rearview mirror.