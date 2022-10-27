Ex-NBA Player Eric Bledsoe Arrested For Domestic Violence, Allegedly Slapped GF

Ex-NBA player Eric Bledsoe was arrested for domestic violence on Wednesday ... just hours after reports he is signing with the CBA's Shanghai Sharks, TMZ Sports has learned.

We're told cops received a call about a domestic incident around 11:13 PM ... with a victim claiming she had been slapped by her boyfriend.

Officers responded to the Lost Hills, Calif. residence ... and after an investigation, arrested Bledsoe for misdemeanor domestic violence.

32-year-old Bledsoe was booked at the Lost Hills Sheriff's station ... and has since bonded out.

A photo was posted to Bledsoe's girlfriend's Instagram account after the incident ... appearing to show a red mark on her face. The caption said, "NO RELATIONSHIP LIKE THIS IS EVER WORTH STAYING IN."

The woman added ... "Domestic violence is real! This wasn't the first time but I sat here and stayed so it's my fault!!"

"ERIC BLEDSOE really is a monster."

The post has since been deleted.

Bledsoe -- a Birmingham, Alabama native -- was a star for the Kentucky Wildcats from 2009-10 ... and was picked 18th overall in the 2010 NBA Draft.

He played for the Clippers, Suns, Bucks and Pelicans over the course of his career.