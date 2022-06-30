Miles Bridges' Wife Posts Injury Photos After Alleged Attack

The mother of Miles Bridges' two children just shared several disturbing images of the injures she claims to have suffered at the hands of the NBA forward ... saying she sustained a fractured nose and wrist, a severe concussion and more.

"I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore," Mychelle Johnson said in an Instagram post on Thursday. "I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life."

TMZ Sports broke the story -- Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence on Wednesday ... after Johnson claims they got in an argument that turned physical.

The woman's identity was not revealed at the time, but Johnson is now breaking her silence on the alleged incident ... and her version of the story is troubling.

Mychelle says Miles choked her until she fell asleep ... tearing muscles in her neck in the process.

The photos appear to show various marks and bruises to different parts of Johnson's body -- including her face, arms, legs, neck, hands, wrists and back.

Johnson also appeared to share her medical forms from the emergency room ... where the diagnosis is listed as "Adult victim of physical abuse by male partner."

The form states Johnson suffered "Assault by strangulation, brain concussion, closed fracture of nasal bone, contusion of rib, multiple bruises, strain of neck muscle."

"I don’t need sympathy," Johnson added. "I just don’t want this happening to anyone else, I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better."

"That’s all I want. It hurts, everything hurts, this situation hurts, most importantly I’m scared and hurting for my kids who were witness to everything."

Along with the alleged injury photos, Johnson also posted a video where their son recounts the alleged attack on his mom.

Johnson and Bridges first started dating around 2016 ... and have two young children together. There are reports the couple is married.

Bridges -- who has not addressed the allegations -- was booked and released Wednesday afternoon ... and resurfaced on Thursday at a basketball workout.

Bridges is coming off the best season of his career ... and was expected to be a top target in free agency.