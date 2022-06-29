NBA Star Miles Bridges Arrested For Felony Domestic Violence

NBA star Miles Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles on Wednesday, TMZ Sports has learned.

The 24-year-old forward -- who most recently played for the Charlotte Hornets -- turned himself into a local jail regarding an alleged physical altercation that happened on Tuesday.

Law enforcement sources tell us a woman claims she was in an argument with Bridges that turned physical. We're told police were called to the scene, but Bridges was gone by the time cops arrived. We're told the woman required medical attention.

The 6'7", 225-pounder was arrested by LAPD after turning himself in Wednesday afternoon. His bail was set at $130k ... and he's since been released.

Bridges -- who's also a rapper under the name RTB MB -- spent his first four seasons with the Hornets ... but is expected to be a top free agency target this off-season.

Bridges was the 12th overall pick out of Michigan State in 2018 ... averaging 13.4 points and 5.6 rebounds a game over 4 seasons. He had the best season of his career in 2021-22 ... averaging 20.2 points, 7 rebounds and 3.8 assists.