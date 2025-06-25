Thunder vs. Pacers NBA Finals Game 7 Ball To Hit Auction, Could Fetch $50k

The basketball from Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals is already up for grabs ... and anyone looking to own the piece of history better start saving up now!!

The game-used rock from Sunday's Thunder vs. Pacers showdown is set to go on the auction block this week with Sotheby's in New York.

It's a truly one-of-a-kind memorabilia item -- not only does it come from the first NBA Finals Game 7 since 2016, but it was also used in the deciding contest of the Thunder's first championship in franchise history.

We're told with all that in consideration ... it's expected to sell for $50,000!!

"It’s a rare chance to own a piece of basketball history," a Sotheby's spokesperson said, "and we expect strong interest from collectors and fans alike – especially from Oklahoma City."

The Thunder defeated the Pacers 103-91 in the season finale ... and celebrated their first NBA title with champagne showers in the locker room and a two-mile championship parade in downtown Oklahoma City.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also made sure the fans got a chance to touch the Larry O'Brien trophy at Tuesday's festivities.

Play video content Instagram/@gfb.dj/Oklahoma City Thunder