LeBron James Serenaded With 'Happy Birthday' Song At Lakers Practice

Play video content Instagram/@lakers

LeBron James just made his 41st trip around the sun ... and the Los Angeles Lakers shared how they celebrated the four-time NBA champion at practice ... with rookie Adou Thiero leading the team in singing "Happy Birthday!"

L.A. shared its post-workout festivities on Tuesday, showing off a cake with the King James logo and a crown on top. But before the team could dive in, Thiero had to serenade the future Hall of Famer.

While the voice probably wouldn't get him far on "American Idol" ... the rook didn't sound too bad. Especially considering he was put on the spot, it gets an A+ for effort in our books!!

Of course, plenty of fans know another birthday for Bron means it's another day closer to him hanging up the basketball shoes. While he did acknowledge retirement is coming "sooner rather than later" -- he said Monday night he thinks he's putting up a good fight against Father Time.

"I'm in a battle with him, and I would like to say that I'm kicking his ass on the back nine."

LeBron James:



"When I did the father of time commercial thing, I'm in a battle with him, and I would like to say that I'm kicking his ass on the back nine.” 🤣🤣



(via @ohnohedidnt24)



pic.twitter.com/ovJtZNNF4a — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 29, 2025 @TheHoopCentral

He'll spend his big day at Crypto.com Arena in a big-time showdown against the Detroit Pistons ... who come in to town to take on the Lakers, and are hoping to make it back-to-back wins.