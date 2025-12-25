Jordyn Woods Engaged to NBA Star Karl Towns!!!

Jordyn Woods got one lucky thing for Christmas this year ... a ring -- 'cause she is now engaged to NBA star Karl Towns!!!

The couple announced the news in a joint post on Instagram on Christmas day ... captioning the emotional carousel of photos with a simple pun -- "Marry Christmas."

Jordyn -- dressed in all white -- looking as happy as ever with her new fiancé as they stand atop a gorgeous, scenic view at the "Overstory" cocktail bar in New York City.