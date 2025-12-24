Sebastian Telfair Spills on What It Was Like Being Locked Up with Diddy

... He's Still 'Holding It Down' Even Behind Bars

In his first interview since being released from the same prison that houses Diddy, former NBA player Sebastian Telfair tells TMZ what it was like being locked up with the music mogul.

Telfair chatted with our cameraperson just hours after being released from FCI Fort Dix, revealing it was rough for him getting locked up after living such a successful life, but he "couldn't imagine how Diddy felt."

Still, Telfair says the Bad Boy cofounder is making the most of it and staying in good spirits.

He said, "Diddy's holding it down. He's doing what he gotta do. And where he's at, they're going to help him."

He clarified that Diddy had previously been living a "rock star life" with regard to partying and drugs, but now Telfair believes with the time Diddy's getting to himself could be useful in turning over a new leaf.

While Diddy is still serving his sentence for violating the Mann Act, Telfair has already been able to kiss his kids after doing his bid for violating the conditions of his supervised release in connection to his healthcare fraud case.

At 40 years old, Telfair's NBA career is far behind him ... but he told us he's coming to the Big3 league!