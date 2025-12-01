The Game Wants Diddy, R. Kelly Freed From Prison

Play video content TMZ.com

The Game got on his soap box at his birthday party ... grabbing the mic and telling the world to free Diddy and R. Kelly ... and then he started talking baby oil and urination ... and it's all on video.

TMZ obtained footage from The Game's Friday night birthday bash in Hollywood, and you hear him voice support for a couple of infamous musicians ... Diddy and Kelly.

The Game gets bolder and bolder as he spouts off into the mic ... making light of all the baby oil and urination aspects of the Diddy and Kelly trials ... as some R. Kelly music starts to play.

He then adds ... "Free all the freaky homies!!!"

Seems like The Game was having a helluva night ... other videos from the same club show him smoking and dancing with his friends.

Diddy may be free before long ... he's confident he's getting a presidential pardon from Donald Trump sooner than later ... though his release date is not far off on June, 2028.