Diddy Blasts Netflix Docuseries as a 'Shameful Hit Piece'

Sean "Diddy" Combs is steaming mad at Netflix and 50 Cent ... because he's going scorched earth on a new docuseries that's about to hit the streaming service.

In a statement, Juda Engelmayer, a spokesperson for Diddy, tells TMZ ... "Netflix's so-called 'documentary' is a shameful hit piece" and "confirms that Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release."

As you know, 50 promoted the docuseries Monday on "Good Morning America" before its Tuesday release on Netflix, and he previewed never-before-seen footage of Diddy recorded just prior to his September 2024 arrest.

50 also had a very different view on what Diddy's reaction would be to the series, saying the music mogul would think it was "amazing" and "the best documentary I've seen in a long time" with the exception of some bits and pieces. 50 added that Diddy would ultimately "see the truth in it."

Not so much ... Engelmayer says Netflix and its CEO Ted Sarandos are screwing him over by misappropriating footage Diddy's been recording since he was 19 years old. Diddy's rep says the footage was meant for him to "tell his own story, in his own way."

What's more, Engelmayer claims ... "Netflix is plainly desperate to sensationalize every minute of Mr. Combs's life, without regard for truth, in order to capitalize on a never-ending media frenzy."

The rep adds ... "If Netflix cared about truth or about Mr. Combs's legal rights, it would not be ripping private footage out of context -- including conversations with his lawyers that were never intended for public viewing. No rights in that material were ever transferred to Netflix or any third party."

50 Cent's been known to troll Diddy on social media, and Diddy's pissed 50 is involved in the docuseries, "Sean Combs: The Reckoning."

Engelmayer says ... "It is equally staggering that Netflix handed creative control to Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson -- a longtime adversary with a personal vendetta who has spent too much time slandering Mr. Combs."

Bottom line for Diddy's camp ... "Beyond the legal issues, this is a personal breach of trust. Mr. Combs has long respected Ted Sarandos and admired the legacy of Clarence Avant. For Netflix to give his life story to someone who has publicly attacked him for decades feels like an unnecessary and deeply personal affront. At minimum, he expected fairness from people he respected."