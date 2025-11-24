King Combs Says Dad Diddy Could Be Home for the Holidays
King Combs 'Fingers Crossed' For Diddy's Release
King Combs talked to TMZ today at LAX where he was confident his dad won't have to serve his full 50-month sentence.
The 27-year-old rapper said the family will be playing his song "Diddy Free" throughout the holidays ... and King also told us they might not have to ... "Watch out, he might come home before then."
King told us his dad is doing well behind bars ... but he's still keeping his fingers crossed for an early release.
The 56-year-old mogul does look healthy and relatively happy in new video and pics we've obtained of him at Fort Dix in New Jersey.
As you know ... Diddy is doing time after a jury found him guilty on 2 federal counts of transporting people across state lines for prostitution.
If he does get to be home soon it'll be despite bad behavior ... we broke the story he got drunk on homemade alcohol behind bars -- and also got on a three-way call, which violates prison rules. But there's a chance Diddy might get some special intervention ... stay tuned.