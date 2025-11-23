Diddy Works, Chats with Inmates in First Videos From Fort Dix

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy's working hard behind bars ... wrapping up after an honest day's work in new videos obtained by TMZ.

Check out the clips of the music mogul wrapping up his work for the evening on Friday at Fort Dix's media library located in the chapel, where he helps gives movies and religious materials to inmates.

Diddy, wearing a brown knit cap to cover his gray hair, seems to be readying to stay for awhile ... removing his scarf and blue coat to reveal his gray prison uniform. Later on, he puts the jacket back on and takes his leave.

We've also got video of Diddy without his cap on, fully highlighting his gray locks, while he stops to chat with other inmates in the hall. The convo seems good-natured before Diddy walks on down the hall.

We've shared numerous photos of Diddy in the prison yard -- where he's appeared both downcast and joyful -- but these are the first videos we've gotten.

As you know ... Diddy's serving his 50-month sentence after a jury found him guilty of violating the Mann Act. He's expected to be released in 2028.