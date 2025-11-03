Diddy Hanging With Former NBA Star Sebastian Telfair in Prison, See Pics

It didn't take long for Sean "Diddy" Combs to see a familiar face in prison ... because he ran across a famous basketball player from Brooklyn who he's known for years ... former NBA star Sebastian Telfair.

Diddy and Bassy are the most famous inmates doing time at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey ... and they hung out Saturday in the prison yard ... and we have photos from their chat.

We showed you pics of the Bad Boy Records founder laughing and chatting with a bunch of convicts ... and Sebastian's publicist tells us that's him talking to Diddy in a couple of the photos.

Diddy's obviously a huge figure in NYC and Bassy is something of a Big Apple basketball legend himself.

Sebastian was a high school phenom in Brooklyn and was a first-round NBA draft pick in 2004 out of Abraham Lincoln High School. There were books and documentaries about his high school career, and he's the cousin of former New York Knicks star Stephon Marbury.

Diddy's serving a 50-month sentence at Fort Dix and is expected to be released by May 2028 ... but Sebastian's stay will be much shorter ... he's only got about 3 months left at the low security prison.

Play video content 8/11/25 TMZSports.com

The duo has a lot to talk about ... they're both seeking pardons from President Donald Trump.

Plus, Bassy was outspoken about the Diddy case in interviews before he reported to Fort Dix.

A couple months before Diddy's arrest, Sebastian told Vlad TV the video of Diddy beating Cassie looked like a couple fighting ... and he said women can drive men to hit them. 🤷🏽‍♂️