Diddy's First Photo in Prison, See Him in the Yard at Fort Dix

Here's the first look at Sean "Diddy" Combs as an inmate at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey ... and he's all bundled up behind bars.

TMZ obtained this photo of the Bad Boy Records founder walking around the prison yard Friday during his recreation time.

As you can see, Diddy's got an orange prison beanie and a navy blue puffy jacket to keep warm. It was in the 50s today in Jersey, and Diddy's dressed for the cold.

Diddy's graying beard is also visible in the image ... the public hasn't seen him this clearly since he was arrested in September 2024, and held without bail at MDC Brooklyn as he awaited his federal trial.

Cameras were not allowed in the courtroom this summer when Diddy was acquitted on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking -- he got convicted on a couple lesser charges related to prostitution -- so our only look at him had been through court sketches.

