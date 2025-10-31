King Combs Dresses Up as Joker 3 Years After Dad Diddy Did

Play video content TMZ.com

Christian "King" Combs is taking a page from dad Diddy's playbook -- his Halloween one, that is.

Check out the clip -- King dressed up as the Joker Thursday night just 3 years after his famous father went as Batman's rival while celebrating spooky season. Only difference is ... King went as Jared Leto's version of the infamous villain ... while Diddy took on the 'Dark Knight' rendition.

The model and rapper pulled up to the Body After Dark Halloween Party at Members Restaurant & Club in Los Angeles with his longtime girlfriend, Raven Tracy. She was on theme by going as none other than Harley Quinn.

The pair looked as in love as ever as they cozied up on the red carpet and King lovingly kissed her hand. Notably, Raven said she could barely move in the 'fit!

Play video content 10/31/22 BACKGRID

We remember when Diddy paraded around L.A. dressed as the Joker in 2022 and had everyone fooled ... even nearly baiting "Power" actor Michael J. Ferguson into a fight. Just check the clip -- it's eye-popping!