Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Diddy Projected Prison Release Date Revealed

Diddy Feds Project Prison Release Date

By TMZ Staff
Published
diddy getty 2
Getty

Mark your calendars ... the feds are projecting Diddy's prison release date ... and it may be sooner than you might expect.

Diddy's possibly going to be a free man on May 8, 2028 ... at least based on his release date provided by the Bureau of Prisons website.

diddy-mark-geragos-tmz-live
HE'LL BE BACK!
TMZ.com

There's a lot of factors that will go into Diddy's prison release ... and it's not set in stone that he's released on May 8, 2028 ... he could walk free earlier or later.

Plus, that's not even factoring in what we first reported ... that President Trump is considering pardoning Diddy.

102125_tmz_live_trump_diddy_kelly
THE MILLION DOLLAR QUESTION...
TMZ.com

The music mogul was sentenced to 50 months behind bars for a couple of convictions on prostitution charges in his federal criminal case -- he skated on more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking -- and he's still locked up at MDC Brooklyn.

Diddy wants to serve his sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey ... and the judge has said he's cool with Diddy going to prison near close to New York City.

Diddy Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Diddy Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

It's going to be up to the BOP to decide on where Diddy serves his time ... but now we have a ballpark for when Diddy will finally walk free.

Related articles