Diddy Projected Prison Release Date Revealed

Mark your calendars ... the feds are projecting Diddy's prison release date ... and it may be sooner than you might expect.

Diddy's possibly going to be a free man on May 8, 2028 ... at least based on his release date provided by the Bureau of Prisons website.

There's a lot of factors that will go into Diddy's prison release ... and it's not set in stone that he's released on May 8, 2028 ... he could walk free earlier or later.

Plus, that's not even factoring in what we first reported ... that President Trump is considering pardoning Diddy.

The music mogul was sentenced to 50 months behind bars for a couple of convictions on prostitution charges in his federal criminal case -- he skated on more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking -- and he's still locked up at MDC Brooklyn.

Diddy wants to serve his sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey ... and the judge has said he's cool with Diddy going to prison near close to New York City.