Diddy Appeal Gets Expedited Schedule After Judge's Order

Sean "Diddy" Combs will have a quicker appeals process after a judge gave it the go-ahead ... and his lawyers and federal prosecutors could be making oral arguments as early as April 2026.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, a judge on Monday approved Diddy's request for an expedited appeals process ... after the convicted mogul said it would be the only way to ensure justice can be done, given his relatively short sentence and the risk of him just serving it out while the appeal is pending.

The judge adopted Diddy's proposed briefing schedule and it looks like this ... Diddy's opening brief is due by December 23, the government's response is due by February 20, Diddy's reply is due by March 13 ... and if the timeline holds, oral arguments will be heard as early as April 2026.

Diddy was convicted in July on two counts related to prostitution and sentenced to 50 months in prison ... and last month he filed court docs saying he would appeal his conviction and sentence.